DOJ National Security Division Brings Action Against Dual US-Iranian Nationals

The Department of Justice's National Security Division has arrested a Dual U.S. and Iranian national for an unlawful scheme to violate and evade U.S. Sanctions Against Iran.



Kambiz Eghbali, also known as Cameron Eghbali, 50, of Los Angeles, was arrested yesterday pursuant to a now-unsealed indictment charging him, along with Hamid Hajipour and Babak Bahizad, both Iranian nationals, with violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bahizad and Hajipour remain at large.



According to the indictment, from March 2014 through September 2019, Eghbali and others conspired to unlawfully send digital and physical gift cards loaded with U.S. dollars to Iran. Eghbali would list his company, a U.S.-based purported videogame wholesaler and distributor located in the Central District of California, as the seller of the gift cards, and would provide cards to Bahizad for the benefit of his Iran-based gaming company, and to Hajipour for the benefit of his mobile software application service company. Bahizad and Hajipour would then pay Eghbali for the cards by transferring money from Iran to Eghabli's U.S.-based bank accounts using third parties in other countries to conceal the transfer from U.S. regulators.

www.justice.gov/...

