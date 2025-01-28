ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Louis E. Sola Named Chairman Of Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

United States Transport
President Donald Trump designated Louis E. Sola as the new Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on Jan. 20, 2025.

Commissioner Sola replaces current Chairman Daniel Maffei, who has held the position since being designated by President Joe Biden on March 29, 2021. The FMC Chairman serves as the chief executive and administrative officer of the FMC and has significant policy and management responsibilities in addition to responsibilities as a Commissioner.

Chairman Sola was nominated to the FMC by President Trump during his initial term as president and was sworn in as a Commissioner on Jan. 2, 2019. Among his activities since joining the FMC, Commissioner Sola has led Fact Finding No. 30, COVID-19 Impact on Cruise Industry, and has spoken publicly on numerous topics, including transitioning the maritime industry to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the importance of exports to the U.S. economy.

Prior to joining the FMC, Chairman Sola served as a Commissioner on the Florida Board of Pilots Commissioners, where he managed licensing and regulation of harbor pilots and served on the Probable Cause Panel for Marine Accidents. Chairman Sola's full biography is available on the FMC website.

