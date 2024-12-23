Navigating The Ocean Freight Rate Increases And Port Congestion

Recent developments have significantly influenced container shipping rates and port congestion from China to both the U.S. West Coast (US WC) and East Coast (US EC).



The threat of an East Coast port strike, with labor negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) due by January 15, 2025, has led to a diversion of cargo to West Coast ports. This, combined with the anticipation of new tariffs from the incoming Trump administration, has caused a surge in shipping demand, pushing up rates and port congestion. The Chinese New Year on February 10, 2025, further escalates this as shippers rush to move goods before the holiday-induced slowdown.



US WC spot rates have increased by 201% from last year, now at around USD $4,275 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) from USD $1,426 in 2023. The diversion of cargo has led to longer vessel waiting times at ports like Los Angeles and Long Beach, with average dwell times rising due to the increased volume. US EC spot rates have also seen a significant jump, up by about 124% to USD $5,440 per FEU from USD $2,434. Ports like New York/New Jersey, Savannah, and Charleston have seen increased congestion, with vessels often waiting days to berth, causing delays in cargo movement, and increasing the cost of goods due to demurrage and detention fees.



As you move into 2025, continue to plan, keep your strategies flexible, and supply chains resilient.