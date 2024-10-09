Coast Guard Amends Policy Letter On Surveillance Requirements Of The Safer Sea Act

On October 1, 2024, the US Coast Guard issued Policy Letter 23-05 to provide clarification on the video and audio surveillance requirements of the Safer Seas Act (SSA), which are contained in 46 U.S.C. 4901. The amended Policy Letter was in response to calls for clarity from industry stakeholders. Maritime companies should review and be familiar with this new guidance as they navigate the new requirements of the SSA.

