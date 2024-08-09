Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 32

Stock Market Volatility

A recent slump in US stocks, following a weak $42 billion sale of Treasuries, has highlighted the fragility of the market's rebound amidst historic volatility. Despite an initial nearly 2% surge in the S&P 500 driven by dovish signals from the Bank of Japan, gains were erased as investors shunned the Treasury 10-year auction. The poor demand indicated that the recent bond rally might be ending. Market sentiment was further pressured as 17 high-grade issuers, led by Meta Platforms Inc., flooded the market with debt sales. Mark Hackett from Nationwide described the events as a "masterclass" in how emotions drive market movements, especially when sentiment is overwhelmingly positive.

Amid these market dynamics, Treasury 10-year yields rose six basis points to 3.95%, and the Japanese yen fell 2%, while Mexico's peso led a rally in emerging markets. Japan's efforts to calm markets followed extreme swings in its stock prices and the global unwinding of yen carry trades, which had affected US tech stocks. Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial noted that the easing velocity of this unwinding brought some relief, though the yen-dollar relationship remains crucial. Analysts from Franklin Templeton Institute and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggested it's too early to predict a downturn despite recent weak US data. Treasury yields have stabilized but may fluctuate in light August trading. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com)

East Coast Labor Talks in Limbo

A potential labor strike threatening to shut down six out of ten of the busiest ports in the US looms large just weeks before the presidential election. Negotiations between the International Longshoreman's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have stalled since June, leading the dockworker union to halt high-level wage talks. The ILA plans to present its final contract demands and discuss strike strategies with union delegates at a meeting on September 4-5, with the current contract set to expire on September 30. ILA President Harold Daggett emphasized the need to prepare for a possible strike on October 1, while the USMX declined to comment.

Global maritime trade faces additional strain from container carriers avoiding Red Sea attacks and impending trade tariffs pushing importers to expedite deliveries. The mere threat of a port walkout can cause significant disruption, as seen when West Coast ports lost market share during prolonged contract negotiations that concluded last summer. The ILA is pushing for wage increases to compensate for inflation and share pandemic-era profits, demanding more than the 32% hike achieved by West Coast dockworkers. Despite ongoing talks, the two sides remain far apart on the scale of wage increases. (Source: https://www.ajot.com)

Dunavant Solution: We are closely monitoring the ongoing labor negotiations and potential strikes affecting major East Coast ports. Dunavant is proactively exploring alternative routes and strategies to minimize any disruptions to your supply chain.

China Tariff Hikes to be Delays Two Weeks

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has announced a two-week delay on implementing a 25% tariff increase on various Chinese imports, including ship-to-shore cranes, which was originally set to take effect this Thursday. The delay allows further review of 1,100 public comments, with a final determination expected by mid-August and tariffs becoming effective two weeks later. This move comes as part of the Biden administration's strategy to counteract China's trade practices by imposing tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports, including electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, and medical products.

The planned tariffs, phased in over the next three years, have faced significant pushback from port authorities, terminal operators, and industry groups, particularly regarding ship-to-shore cranes, which have no U.S. manufacturers and are predominantly supplied by Chinese companies like Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Concerns have been raised about the tariffs' impact on costs, with Port Houston's recent $113 million crane order exemplifying the financial strain. The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) argues that the tariffs would harm port efficiency, supply chains, and the U.S. economy, without achieving the intended security objectives. (Source: https://www.freightwaves.com)

Dunavant Solution: In light of the U.S. Trade Representative's announced delay on tariff increases for Chinese imports, Dunavant Logistics is closely monitoring the situation. We will keep you informed of any developments and are committed to providing seamless logistics solutions during this period.

Georgia Ports Authority Expands Rail Capacity with Inland Port

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is enhancing its rail cargo capacity to boost container movement across Georgia and into the Midwest. At the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Logistics Forum, GPA General Manager Wesley Barrell discussed the progress of the Blue Ridge Connector near Gainesville, GA. The 104-acre site, featuring six tracks and creating 20 local jobs, will connect Northeast Georgia with the Port of Savannah. Expected to open in 2026, the $127 million facility will facilitate refrigerated cargo by rail and serve industries such as poultry, heavy equipment, and forest products, acting as an economic catalyst for the region.

Additionally, the Mason Mega Rail Terminal at the Port of Savannah supports these inland connections with its extensive 24 miles of on-terminal track, capable of handling six 10,000-foot trains simultaneously. This expansion is part of GPA's broader strategic rail strategy, which includes the Appalachian Regional Port and the newly introduced Carolina Connector service. These efforts aim to move cargo closer to destination markets, reduce supply chain emissions, and offer competitive transportation options. The new infrastructure will also alleviate truck traffic through Hall County and increase the capacity for container movement, ultimately transforming cargo logistics in the region. (Source: https://gaports.com)

Dunavant Solution: Dunavant Logistics is following the expansion of Georgia Ports Authority's rail infrastructure to ensure that we continue to offer efficient and reliable transportation solutions. We are committed to leveraging these new developments to enhance your supply chain and reduce transit times.

Elevated Container Shipping Rates Persist Amid Volatile Market Conditions

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) for container shipping rates remains high, with only a slight 1% decrease to an average of $5736 per 40-foot container, well above the year's average of $3946. The Shanghai-Los Angeles rate dropped by 3% to $6740 per 40-foot container. Despite this minor decrease, the report indicates that while spot rates have likely peaked, ongoing shipping disruptions will continue to support elevated spot rates. The Middle East conflict, highlighted by recent escalations involving Israel, has further strained the global maritime trade, contributing to sustained high rates for Asia-Europe routes. Xeneta's data shows that volatility in spot rates is spilling over into long-term rates, with the Global Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI) increasing by 2.5% from June to July.

Shanghai container futures suggest a potential decline in Asia-Europe freight rates in 2025, despite current elevated rates. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) shows a recent decrease of 2% to $4907/20' in the Shanghai-North Europe rate, though it remains substantially higher than $947/20' a year ago. Futures trading indicates a consistent weekly decline expected through October and continuing into 2025. Linerlytica reports that while near-term contracts led the decline due to US recession fears, the overall capacity to North Europe remains limited, keeping carriers in a relatively strong position despite weakening freight futures. Port congestion and weather-related delays continue to cause significant volatility in actual departures from Asia.

Dunavant Solution: Amidst current rate volatility, Dunavant Logistics is actively monitoring market conditions and leveraging our extensive network to secure the most stable and cost-effective shipping solutions for you. Request a quote.

Arctic Northern Sea Route Could be a New Way to Avoid the Red Sea

Chinese general cargo vessels, such as New New Shipping's Xin Xin Hai 1 and Xin Xin Hai, are now navigating the Arctic Northern Sea Route (NSR) to circumvent problems in the Red Sea. This route, accessible during summer months with icebreaker assistance, reduces the voyage from China to Northern Europe to approximately 13,000 kilometers, significantly shorter than the 20,000-kilometer Suez Canal route or the alternative around the Cape of Good Hope. Scientists predict that climate change and melting ice sheets will soon make the NSR usable year-round, offering a competitive edge over faster transport modes due to the reduced distance.

However, Arctic navigation presents its own challenges, as vessels require ice-strengthened hulls to handle small ice hazards even when following icebreakers. Additionally, European container lines must consider the political sensitivities of relying on Russian search-and-rescue capabilities and the substantial investment the Russian government is making in the NSR. While the Trans-Siberian Railway shows that political concerns can sometimes be set aside for efficiency, it remains uncertain if this will extend to shipping. Despite potential environmental concerns, the NSR's shorter transit could contribute to decarbonizing cargo transport by reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

