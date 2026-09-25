Procurement And Sourcing Spotlight | From Spend Visibility To Realized Value: What It Takes To Build An Effective Spend Engine

Many organizations have access to large volumes of spend data, but fragmented systems, inconsistent information, limited market intelligence, and a lack of systematic processes often make it difficult to translate visibility into measurable savings.

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Many organizations have access to large volumes of spend data, but fragmented systems, inconsistent information, limited market intelligence, and a lack of systematic processes often make it difficult to translate visibility into measurable savings. This spotlight explores how organizations can build an effective spend engine by combining trusted data, external cost intelligence, AI-enabled analytics, sourcing expertise, and performance management to identify opportunities, execute sourcing strategies, and achieve sustainable value creation.

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