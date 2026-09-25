ARTICLE
25 September 2026

Procurement And Sourcing Spotlight | From Spend Visibility To Realized Value: What It Takes To Build An Effective Spend Engine

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
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Many organizations have access to large volumes of spend data, but fragmented systems, inconsistent information, limited market intelligence, and a lack of systematic processes often make it difficult to translate visibility into measurable savings.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Meade Monger,Sergio Banchero,Kalyan Kolli
+4 Authors

Many organizations have access to large volumes of spend data, but fragmented systems, inconsistent information, limited market intelligence, and a lack of systematic processes often make it difficult to translate visibility into measurable savings. This spotlight explores how organizations can build an effective spend engine by combining trusted data, external cost intelligence, AI-enabled analytics, sourcing expertise, and performance management to identify opportunities, execute sourcing strategies, and achieve sustainable value creation.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Meade Monger
Meade Monger
Person photo placeholder
Sergio Banchero
Photo of Vikas Damodaran
Vikas Damodaran
Photo of Kalyan Kolli
Kalyan Kolli
Photo of Maria Llamas
Maria Llamas
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
Photo of Jorge Chávez
Jorge Chávez
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