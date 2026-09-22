How Legal Technology/AI Is Reshaping The Delivery Of M&A Legal Services Hosted By Meritas And Co-Led By Edmundo Elias And Catalina Noreña

How legal technology/AI is reshaping the delivery of M&A legal services was hosted by Meritas and co-led by Mundo Elias-Loyola and Catalina Noreña – M&A Partner at Posse Herrera Ruiz. The interactive conversation was lively and included multiple cross border voices in a combination of expert insights, use cases, polls and open discussion, and touched on issues such as:
- What types of AI/legal technology are being used and considered with respect to M&A
- The internal and external drivers of the adoption of technology in different markets
- Overcoming the challenges of rolling out AI technologies within firms
- The new skills required by M&A lawyers
- Fee and charging impacts and implications
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