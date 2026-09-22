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22 September 2026

How Legal Technology/AI Is Reshaping The Delivery Of M&A Legal Services Hosted By Meritas And Co-Led By Edmundo Elias And Catalina Noreña

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
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Meritas hosted an interactive discussion exploring how artificial intelligence and legal technology are transforming M&A legal service delivery across borders. The conversation brought together international experts to examine practical applications, implementation challenges, and the evolving skill sets required for modern M&A practitioners.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Edmundo Elias-Loyola

How legal technology/AI is reshaping the delivery of M&A legal services was hosted by Meritas and co-led by Mundo Elias-Loyola and Catalina Noreña – M&A Partner at Posse Herrera Ruiz. The interactive conversation was lively and included multiple cross border voices in a combination of expert insights, use cases, polls and open discussion, and touched on issues such as:

  • What types of AI/legal technology are being used and considered with respect to M&A
  • The internal and external drivers of the adoption of technology in different markets
  • Overcoming the challenges of rolling out AI technologies within firms
  • The new skills required by M&A lawyers
  • Fee and charging impacts and implications

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Edmundo Elias-Loyola
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