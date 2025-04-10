ARTICLE
10 April 2025

Katten Launches 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Discover the insights shaping the future of private equity in Katten's 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Kimberly T. Smith,Christopher S. Atkinson,Benjamin Griffith
+2 Authors
Discover the insights shaping the future of private equity in Katten's 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report. As the new year unfolds, our comprehensive survey of over 100 US middle-market private equity (PE) investors reveals the challenges and opportunities in a volatile economic landscape. Led by Partners Kimberly Smith, Christopher Atkinson and J. David Washburn, this report uncovers transactional trends, areas of opportunity and expectations for the coming year, offering critical guidance for navigating 2025 as dealmakers adjust their strategies after a rebuilding year for US middle-market PE.

Despite rising volatility and regulatory uncertainties, the report highlights key transactional trends and areas ripe for opportunity. Middle-market private equity firms are navigating mixed expectations, with many investors maintaining cautious optimism in industries such as business services, technology, health care and sports. While some prepare for a challenging regulatory environment, others are bullish on all-equity deals, extending a trend Katten identified in our 2023 report.

Equip yourself with the knowledge to seize value in the year ahead. Download Katten's 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report to gain strategic insights and stay ahead in the evolving market landscape.

Katten 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

