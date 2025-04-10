Katten Launches 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report

Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.

Discover the insights shaping the future of private equity in Katten's 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report. As the new year unfolds, our comprehensive survey of over 100 US middle-market private equity (PE) investors reveals the challenges and opportunities in a volatile economic landscape. Led by Partners Kimberly Smith, Christopher Atkinson and J. David Washburn, this report uncovers transactional trends, areas of opportunity and expectations for the coming year, offering critical guidance for navigating 2025 as dealmakers adjust their strategies after a rebuilding year for US middle-market PE.

Despite rising volatility and regulatory uncertainties, the report highlights key transactional trends and areas ripe for opportunity. Middle-market private equity firms are navigating mixed expectations, with many investors maintaining cautious optimism in industries such as business services, technology, health care and sports. While some prepare for a challenging regulatory environment, others are bullish on all-equity deals, extending a trend Katten identified in our 2023 report.

Katten 2025 Middle-Market Private Equity Report

