More Good News On Private Equity's Ensuing Rebound

BlackRock recently issued a report exploring additional signs of the rebound in private markets. I found several pieces of the data presented highly encouraging and validating beyond speculation that the logjam is clearing for private equity.
While a well-known data point, private equity deal activity was up in 2024 by 21% year-over-year and is outpacing pre-pandemic averages by 45%.
Even more validating from the read were some compelling data points on both market exits and entry. Of particular note:
- Distributions outpaced capital calls for the first time
in eight years, driven by increased efforts by private
equity sponsors (GPs) to return capital and a more active exit
environment.
- Additionally, global quarterly exit values are settling in closer to pre-pandemic averages, providing much-needed stability for the market.
- From a PE-backed IPO perspective, activity levels in the third quarter delivered the highest sponsor-backed proceeds since 2021. In 2024, nearly 70% of IPOs launched above their issue price, with an average return of 25%.
- In terms of entry, purchase price multiple spreads between the S&P 500 and global private equity EV / EBITDA continues to grow in favor of PE discounts, with the S&P outpacing PE by 2.8x in 2024 and 3.8x year-to-date in 2025. This trend bodes well for increased private equity investment, further greasing the skids for the ensuing rebound.
Coupled with Riveron's own real-time experience demonstrating increased public-take-privates, carveouts, traditional buy-side and sell-side due diligence processes, and potential IPO readiness exercises, perhaps we truly are in store for an increasingly favorable 2025 and beyond.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.