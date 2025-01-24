ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Global Trends In Private M&A 2025

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David Broadley,Dirk Meeus,Elizabeth Wall
+1 Authors
Our annual client presentation on global trends in private M&A is built upon an in-depth analysis of 2,000 private M&A deals that we have advised on over the last 13 years. As a global market leader, we are uniquely placed to evaluate deal dynamics, execution risks, and the terms of sale and purchase agreements in 2024.

Thanks to our global expertise and unrivaled deal data, we can interpret the current market landscape, identify risks and challenges, and help clients prepare to harness future trends. We will explore the details of private M&A, offering insights to help you understand and manage the changing market.

Key trends for 2024 include:

  • Auction activity static but strong pipeline heading into 2025.
  • Private equity pressure starting to release.
  • Deal protection dynamics shift amid regulatory complexity.
  • Foreign investment approvals needed in a third of high-value deals.
  • R&W insurance now used in three-quarters of auctions.
  • Auctions deliver better deal terms for sellers than bilateral deals.
  • Cause for M&A market optimism.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Broadley
David Broadley
Photo of Dirk Meeus
Dirk Meeus
Photo of Scott Petepiece
Scott Petepiece
Photo of Elizabeth Wall
Elizabeth Wall
