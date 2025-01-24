Global Trends In Private M&A 2025

Our annual client presentation on global trends in private M&A is built upon an in-depth analysis of 2,000 private M&A deals that we have advised on over the last 13 years. As a global market leader, we are uniquely placed to evaluate deal dynamics, execution risks, and the terms of sale and purchase agreements in 2024.

Thanks to our global expertise and unrivaled deal data, we can interpret the current market landscape, identify risks and challenges, and help clients prepare to harness future trends. We will explore the details of private M&A, offering insights to help you understand and manage the changing market.

Key trends for 2024 include:

Auction activity static but strong pipeline heading into 2025.

Private equity pressure starting to release.

Deal protection dynamics shift amid regulatory complexity.

Foreign investment approvals needed in a third of high-value deals.

R&W insurance now used in three-quarters of auctions.

Auctions deliver better deal terms for sellers than bilateral deals.

Cause for M&A market optimism.

