18 November 2024

The Long-Anticipated Rebound In Private Equity Dealmaking

Starting with an uptick in deal activity over the summer, there are more and more signs daily that 2025 is poised to be a busy year in M&A. Investor optimism is high, with the United States having moved past the presidential election and into what many expect to be a business and M&A friendly environment. Interest rates have been declining, which will help buyers finance deals, investment pipelines at private equity firms are filling up; debt and IPO markets are open and ready for a resumption in M&A and IPO activity; and nearly $1.3 trillion in capital is available to be deployed by private equity firms.

While economic risks remain, including potential tariff increases and the potential for renewed inflationary pressure, there appear to be sufficient tailwinds supporting an active year for private equity investors in 2025.

