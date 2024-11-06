The Continuing Rise Of Private Credit

Private credit has seen significant growth, and as M&A activity has resumed in the back half of 2024 and is expected to continue into 2025, the trend will continue to fuel the private credit market and the need for providers of private credit. The resilient US economy coupled with removal of uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election is likely to further accelerate M&A activity. Among many others, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Blue Owl, Bain, Apollo, and Oaktree have raised significant private credit pools.

In an insightful market commentary from Oaktree Capital, the writers make a compelling case for the growth of private credit beyond direct corporate lending and into asset-backed finance. That could represent a significant new market for alternative capital providers, with the ABF market estimated to be $5.5 trillion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.