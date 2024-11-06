ARTICLE
6 November 2024

The Continuing Rise Of Private Credit

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.

Explore Firm Details
Private credit has seen significant growth, and as M&A activity has resumed in the back half of 2024 and is expected to continue into 2025, the trend will continue to fuel the private credit market...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Alex Shahidi
Authors

Private credit has seen significant growth, and as M&A activity has resumed in the back half of 2024 and is expected to continue into 2025, the trend will continue to fuel the private credit market and the need for providers of private credit. The resilient US economy coupled with removal of uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election is likely to further accelerate M&A activity. Among many others, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Blue Owl, Bain, Apollo, and Oaktree have raised significant private credit pools.

In an insightful market commentary from Oaktree Capital, the writers make a compelling case for the growth of private credit beyond direct corporate lending and into asset-backed finance. That could represent a significant new market for alternative capital providers, with the ABF market estimated to be $5.5 trillion.

1540220a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Shahidi
Alex Shahidi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More