Lincoln Derr Co-Founder, Sara Lincoln, was recently featured in the new Mecklenburg County podcast, The 26th. She shares her professional journey and how she started her career during the economic downturn in 1993. Despite growing expenses, she was able to slowly build her practice with the help of the solo practitioners with whom she shared office space.
She talks about strategies that have worked for her in generating leads. The biggest was building relationships early on, by being active in the local bar and proactive in taking on extra cases from other attorneys. "Put yourself front and center and be involved in spaces outside of the area of law in which you practice," Sara advises.
Sara elaborates on her basic philosophy that you have to first do a good job of practicing the law so that you build a positive reputation with others. That demonstrating you are a competent lawyer lets your colleagues know you are a tested and trusted referral source.
Click HERE to listen to EPISODE SIX: SHOWING UP AND DOING GOOD WORK AS A LAWYER WITH ATTORNEY SARA LINCOLN.
