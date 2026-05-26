Episode 137: René Jovel

- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
- within Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
This episode features a conversation with René Jovel, Assistant General Counsel at Versiti Blood Health, Inc. In this discussion, René reflects on growing up in Los Angeles, California, attending Northwestern University for undergrad and Marquette University School of Law. René details his career progression from working in a state senator’s office as a constituent services representative, to joining Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin as an in-house attorney and transitioning to his current role as assistant general counsel at Versiti. During the conversation, René emphasizes the importance of mental health, adaptability, and authenticity in legal careers. He also provides advice to law students and early-career professionals regarding the importance of seeking support and embracing the unknown, while pursuing a path that align with their interests and well-being.
René’s Profile:
- Title: Assistant General Counsel
- Company: Versiti Blood Health, Inc.
- City: Milwaukee, WI
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- College: Northwestern University
- Law School: Marquette University School of Law
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