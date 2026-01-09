Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner David Abramowicz To Its White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice

Pryor Cashman announced today that David Abramowiczhas joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice.

David spent nearly a decade as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted complex corporate and financial crime and served as a Deputy Chief of Appeals. He becomes the fourth former federal prosecutor in Pryor Cashman's White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement practice, joining three former SDNY prosecutors: Sidhardha "Sid" Kamaraju, chair of the practice, and partners Katherine C. Reilly and Jeffrey Alberts.

Most recently, David served as executive counsel and head of global investigations at GE Vernova, a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company that spun off from GE in April 2024. There, he led high-stakes internal investigations and advised the company on a host of legal and regulatory issues.

"David's arrival at Pryor Cashman pays tribute to our roots as a firm co-founded by a former federal prosecutor and reflects the continued growth of our white collar and regulatory enforcement practice," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "His experience in the Southern District is the best training a white collar practitioner can receive, and his addition further underscores our firm's leadership in the space."

At Pryor Cashman, David's practice will focus on defending individual and corporate clients against civil and criminal investigations by federal, state, and local regulators. He will also advise clients on compliance issues. At SDNY, David investigated and prosecuted cases involving corporate, securities, healthcare, and bankruptcy fraud; public corruption; cybercrimes; and tax crimes. He investigated and prosecuted, among other things, violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Bank Secrecy Act, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. As a Deputy Chief of Appeals, David also supervised, briefed, or argued scores of appeals before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

"Having worked with David at the U.S. Attorney's Office, I know firsthand what a great attorney he is and how well he will complement Pryor Cashman's capabilities and culture," said Sid. "In addition to his work as a prosecutor, David's time in-house gives him an inside perspective that will be invaluable to our corporate clients. David is a steady hand in high stakes situations whom clients trust in the most challenging situations, and his arrival is a significant addition to our practice."

"I am honored to join Pryor Cashman's White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice and excited to reunite with two former colleagues I hold in high regard," said David. "By combining our experience in government and private practice with the firm's broad capabilities, we are exceptionally well positioned to help clients navigate their most complex enforcement and investigations matters."

In addition to his time as a federal prosecutor and at GE Vernova, David has served as a lecturer in law at his alma mater, Columbia Law School, and a litigation associate at a global law firm. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable Amalya L. Kearse of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.