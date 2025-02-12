Leaning Into 'Core' Strengths, Jenner's Revenue Climbs 17%, Profits Soar 23%

Nine of the firm's 17 primary teams individually exceeded their 15% revenue growth goals, with the firm seeing overall demand growth of 4-5%. The firm's success was driven by increased client engagement...

Jenner & Block is a law firm of international reach with more than 500 lawyers in six offices. Our firm has been widely recognized for producing outstanding results in corporate transactions and securing significant litigation victories from the trial level through the United States Supreme Court.

Co-Managing Partners Ishan Bhabha and Randy Mehrberg sat down with The American Lawyer to discuss the firm's exceptional growth in 2024, including a 17% increase in revenue to $682.16 million and a 23.5% increase in profits per equity partner to $2.84 million.

Read More

Nine of the firm's 17 primary teams individually exceeded their 15% revenue growth goals, with the firm seeing overall demand growth of 4-5%. The firm's success was driven by increased client engagement and strong performance in core practice areas, including complex litigation, government controversies, investigations, and administrative law.

"Those areas are core to us, and regardless of the change in administration, you're going to continue to see clients needing that advice," said Ishan Bhabha.

The article also highlights the firm's strategic focus on deepening client relationships, noting that Jenner has "more than doubled the number of clients with whom we do eight figures of business a year." The firm's emphasis on being true partners and counselors to important clients has enabled sustained, long-term relationships while handling sophisticated matters. The firm maintained its market-leading position in pro bono work, leading The American Lawyer's Pro Bono Scorecard.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.