Pre-Onboarding For Law Firm Partners. What Is It? Why Does It Matter?

What does it take to ensure successful lateral partner integration in the evolving landscape of legal talent?

Karen Kupetz, Senior Director of Legal Recruiting, shares insights in the February 2025 National Association for Law Placement Bulletin. Read here.

Beyond the initial orientation and onboarding, a partner sponsor and team provide medium to long-term support for a new partner."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.