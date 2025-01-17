ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Pryor Cashman's Annual ALIS Cocktail Party, January 28, 2025

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
With the annual ALIS conference just around the corner, we wanted to welcome you back to our cocktail party on the patio at Katsuya at LA Live on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
United States Law Department Performance
Todd E. Soloway,Todd Marcus,Danielle L. Schechner
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Pryor Cashman 2025 ALIS Cocktail Party!

With the annual ALIS conference just around the corner, we wanted to welcome you back to our cocktail party on the patio at Katsuya at LA Live on
Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

It will be the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and colleagues while enjoying great food and perhaps a drink or two.

Please RSVP below.

The event details are below and on the calendar reminder included with your RSVP.

We look forward to seeing you!

RSVP Here

Date

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PST

Dress Code

Business Casual

Venue

Katsuya Downtown

LA 800 Olympic Blvd

LA, CA 90015

Click here for directions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Todd E. Soloway
Todd E. Soloway
Photo of Todd Marcus
Todd Marcus
Photo of Bryan Mohler
Bryan Mohler
Photo of Danielle L. Schechner
Danielle L. Schechner
Photo of Rachel E. Shaw
Rachel E. Shaw
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More