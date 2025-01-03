A Year In Review: Ward And Smith's Most Read Legal Insights In 2024

As we prepare to close out 2024, we're taking a moment to reflect on the articles that captured the attention of our readers this year.

From legal insights to practical advice, these pieces tackled critical issues with depth and clarity. Here are the highlights of our most well-read articles, listed in no particular order:

10. Split Tickets and Some More of the Same: A 2024 North Carolina Election Recap

By Whitney Campbell Christensen, Trafton P. Dinwiddie, and Marley H. Peterson

This election recap offered a detailed analysis of North Carolina's 2024 elections, highlighting trends, surprises, and the implications for the state's political landscape.

9. Generative Artificial Intelligence for Legal Departments

By Mayukh Sircar, CIPP/US, and Genesis E. Torres

As AI continues to revolutionize the legal field, this article explored its applications within legal departments. It provided practical insights on leveraging generative AI to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

8. The Toils of Heirs' Property and Agriculture in North Carolina

By Jane Francis Nowell and Peter B. von Stein

This thoughtful article shed light on the challenges of heirs' property in North Carolina, particularly in the agricultural sector. It explored legal tools and strategies to help families retain and manage their land.

7. Decoding the Recent Changes to North Carolina Code and Zoning Regulations

By Trafton P. Dinwiddie and Alexandra E. Ferri

Focusing on the latest updates to North Carolina's zoning laws, this article provided a clear and concise guide to understanding the changes and their implications for developers, property owners, and local governments.

6. Marriage, Divorce & the Family Business: Protecting the Family Business from Divorce

By William S. Durr and Melody J. King

Family businesses often face unique challenges during divorce proceedings. This article outlined key strategies for safeguarding these enterprises, offering valuable tips for business owners and their legal advisors.

5. Premarital Agreements and the "Voluntary" Signature

By J. Albert Clyburn

This piece tackled the legal and emotional dimensions of premarital agreements, emphasizing the importance of voluntary and informed consent. It provided practical advice for navigating these sensitive conversations.

4. What the Biggest Holiday Inn in the World Can Teach Us About Default Interest in Bankruptcy

By Lance P. Martin

Using a fascinating case study involving a prominent hotel, this article offered insights into default interest and its implications in bankruptcy cases. The unique narrative approach made a complex topic accessible and engaging.

3. Don't Disrespect the Receivership

By Lilian L. Faulconer and Lance P. Martin

With a witty title and practical advice, this piece explained the significance of receiverships in managing distressed assets. It highlighted the legal nuances and the critical role of receiverships in preserving value during financial turmoil.

2. General Assembly Approves Second Round of Hurricane Helene Relief

By Whitney Campbell Christensen and Marley H. Peterson

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, this article explored the North Carolina General Assembly's efforts to allocate additional funding for recovery. It provided an in-depth look at the relief measures and their impact on communities affected by the storm.

1. From Emerging Compounds to Forever Chemicals: Navigating Evolving Regulation of and Responsibility for PFAS in the Environment

By Amy P. Wang

This comprehensive article delves into the challenges posed by PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals." It examines regulatory changes, environmental liability concerns, and strategies for navigating compliance in an ever-evolving legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.