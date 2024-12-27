ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Celebrating Perpetual Motion's 50th Episode (Podcast)

For the 50th episode, Michael Glenn and Colin Fowler revisit a number of their past guests to check in with them and see how each of their endeavors have progressed in the intervening years.
United States Law Department Performance
Michael A. Glenn and Colin M. Fowler

For the 50th episode, Michael Glenn and Colin Fowler revisit a number of their past guests to check in with them and see how each of their endeavors have progressed in the intervening years.

Timestamps:

03:43 – Lisa Wallace from Episode 8: From Potato Farms to Server Farms

11:57 – Bob Cousins from Episode 9: Meet the Inventor of the Year

21:36 – Craig Grossman from Episode 19: Something Big About Something Small

32:35 – Danny Hillis from Episode 3: Pursuit of Curiosity: Inside an Inventor's Mind

44:11 – Lisa Myers from Episode 43: A Mother of Invention

53:25 – Eric Bartsch from Episode 32: Electric Aviation Takes Off

1:06:48 – Monica Plath from Episode 16: Tech Takes Toddlers to Task

1:19:53 – Dr. Stephen Thaler from Episode 1: Are All Inventors Humans?

Authors
Michael A. Glenn
Colin M. Fowler
