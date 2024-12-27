Celebrating Perpetual Motion's 50th Episode (Podcast)

For the 50th episode, Michael Glenn and Colin Fowler revisit a number of their past guests to check in with them and see how each of their endeavors have progressed in the intervening years.
Timestamps:
03:43 – Lisa Wallace from Episode 8: From Potato Farms to Server Farms
11:57 – Bob Cousins from Episode 9: Meet the Inventor of the Year
21:36 – Craig Grossman from Episode 19: Something Big About Something Small
32:35 – Danny Hillis from Episode 3: Pursuit of Curiosity: Inside an Inventor's Mind
44:11 – Lisa Myers from Episode 43: A Mother of Invention
53:25 – Eric Bartsch from Episode 32: Electric Aviation Takes Off
1:06:48 – Monica Plath from Episode 16: Tech Takes Toddlers to Task
1:19:53 – Dr. Stephen Thaler from Episode 1: Are All Inventors Humans?
