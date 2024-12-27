Beyond The Office: How Roller Skating Benefits My Career

At Fennemore, we believe that who we are outside the office is just as important as the work we do within it. Our hobbies and passions help us recharge, refocus, and bring fresh perspectives to our roles. For me, roller skating and roller derby are not just hobbies, they are vital to my well-being and professional growth.

Finding a Work/Skate Balance

Managing a career as a Legal Administrative Assistant and a passion like roller skating comes down to effective time management and setting clear boundaries. My work at Fennemore takes priority Monday through Friday, but I schedule regular self-care sessions on my skates. By treating these moments as non-negotiable appointments with myself, I ensure that I don't sacrifice personal fulfillment for professional demands, or vice versa. This balance has truly become a cornerstone of my happiness, ultimately increasing my productivity.

Finding A Reset Button

Roller skating is my reset button. Whether it's a free skate or an intense roller derby game, the combination of physical activity and creative expression clears my mind, boosts my mood, and re-energizes me after a busy day or week.

Like Einstein's process of engaging in "menial tasks" to stimulate creativity, roller skating helps me access both my analytical and imaginative sides. This has proven invaluable in enhancing my problem-solving and innovation in my job.

I'm a proud member of the Outlaws Roller Derby and the Outlaws Street Crew, two organizations that bring me community and support. Being part of these groups—along with affiliations with the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) and Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA)—reminds me that life is about shared experiences. Roller derby has also sharpened skills that directly apply to my career, like conflict resolution, teamwork, adaptability, and effective communication.

I'm grateful for the flexibility Fennemore offers, which allows me to minimize scheduling conflicts and even work remotely during tournament travel. This adaptability ensures I stay on top of my work commitments while still pursuing my passion for roller skating. Balancing these responsibilities has taught me the value of planning and prioritizing—skills that serve me well in every aspect of my life.

Prioritizing Career and Hobbies

If you're struggling to balance your hobbies with your career, my advice is simple: treat your passions as you would any other important task. Schedule time for them, even if it's just an hour a week. These moments of joy and self-expression will recharge you and make you more fulfilled both personally and professionally.

Roller skating has taught me so much about the importance of balance, resilience, and joy. I'm proud to bring the lessons I've learned on wheels into my work at Fennemore and hope to inspire others to embrace their passions, too.

