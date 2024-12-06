ARTICLE
6 December 2024

Happy + Healthy Lawyers = Better Client Outcomes

Love the work but hate the job? That's a common refrain from many Big Law attorneys and increasingly, in-house counsel. But it doesn't have to be that way.
Love the work but hate the job? That's a common refrain from many Big Law attorneys and increasingly, in-house counsel. But it doesn't have to be that way. In her recent Above the Law article, OGC Partner Kristin Kreuder explains how she found a third option through OGC that has allowed her to love both her job and her work.

"When I joined OGC in 2015, the notion of work-life balance was not merely a lofty ideal; it was and still is a core value of the firm. Our business model embodies this value by allowing attorneys to choose how and when they work (no billable hour demands). This autonomy has been a game-changer; and, as we say, it is a big reason why OGC is an Easy to Work For (#ETWF) law firm."

