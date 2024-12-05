Pryor Cashman Announces The Arrival Of Trusts + Estates Partner Brian Sweet

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Brian Sweet has joined the firm as a partner in the Trusts + Estates Practice.

Brian specializes in estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, with a focus on tax-efficient transfers to family members and charities. He has extensive experience working with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, particularly in business formations, transitions, and funding rounds. Brian also handles complex estate administration and provides guidance on charitable giving.

"Brian's impressive background makes him a strong addition to our expanding Trusts + Estates Practice within the Private Client Group, as his capabilities both broaden and deepen the work of our team," said Ronald Shechtman, managing partner of Pryor Cashman.

"We're excited to welcome Brian to the firm, where his experience neatly complements our current practice," said Daniel Kesten, co-chair of the Trusts + Estates Practice. "His technical tax background andstrategicthinking will continue to serve him and his client base very well."

"I am eager to join the highly talented lawyers at Pryor Cashman, who are widely respected for good reason," said Brian. "The firm offers a wonderful platform on which to build my practice and address the needs of clients in new ways."

