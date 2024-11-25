For New York Lawyers: Recent Changes To The Biennial Reporting Requirements

New York recently made changes to its biennial reporting requirements. The notice linked here from the NYS Unified Court System explains those changes, which go into effect on Dec. 1, 2024. Here's a summary of what New York lawyers need to know.

At the time a New York lawyer submits his or her biennial registration with the Office of Court Administration ("OCA"), the lawyer is now required to report:

All jurisdictions other than New York where the lawyer is admitted to practice law (excluding pro hac vice admissions).

Whether the lawyer is in good standing in each jurisdiction.

If the lawyer has been disciplined by a foreign jurisdiction.

The date on which such discipline was imposed.

The identity of the New York Appellate Division and Attorney Grievance Committee that the lawyer notified regarding such foreign discipline.

The date that the attorney notified the Appellate Division and Attorney Grievance Committee of the foreign discipline.

Note that a "foreign" jurisdiction includes all U.S. states or territories, District of Columbia, federal courts, or international jurisdictions. This reporting requirement applies to all New York attorneys, including those admitted under the in-house counsel registration rule and the foreign legal consultant rule.

These changes to the reporting requirements grew out of a concern that New York attorneys are underreporting incidents of discipline by foreign jurisdictions. In New York, lawyers are required to report foreign discipline in writing within thirty days after the discipline is imposed. This new biennial reporting requirement will allow New York to monitor whether lawyers are complying with the 30-day reporting requirement for foreign discipline and may lead to an increase in the imposition of reciprocal discipline by New York.

The Court notice includes more details and links to additional information about reporting requirements for New York lawyers. It also includes a link to the Court website where you can log onto your own Attorney Online Services Account. If you haven't checked your account in a while or you've recently changed employment or relocated, you may wish to log into your account to ensure that your information is accurate and up-to-date. New York lawyers are responsible for updating their Attorney Online Services Accounts within thirty days after any change to the information.