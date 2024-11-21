PMP @ TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 (Podcast)

Colin Fowler and guest host John Fuller visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. Listen in as they meet and mingle with the foremost startup entrepreneurs.

02:12 Metal Light – is a clean-tech startup that advances metal-air technology and develops clean and sustainable power generators.

09:50 BANF – is a Korea-based company that uses sensors to collect data on tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, wheel alignment, and even lug nut stability.

17:36 Rarefied – is developing a novel propulsion mechanism that allows lightweight platforms to fly in near-space (30 km-100 km altitudes) using only sunlight.

28:10 Tensor Tech – specializes in guidance, navigation, and control for satellites.

36:55 Solideon – is a manufacturing entity capable of crafting any aerospace vehicle.

47:23 Witching Hour – creates low-cost, rapid, and effective forest fire mitigation technology, with the mission of ending forest fires.

53:34 SkiiMoo Tech – is the first ultra-humanistic prosthetic penis that can go from flaccid to erect at the push of a button via a smartphone or smartwatch.

1:00:00 Posha – is transforming how the world eats healthy by building cooking robots for the home.

