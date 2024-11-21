ARTICLE
21 November 2024

PMP @ TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 (Podcast)

Colin Fowler and guest host John Fuller visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. Listen in as they meet and mingle with the foremost startup entrepreneurs.
Colin Fowler and guest host John Fuller visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. Listen in as they meet and mingle with the foremost startup entrepreneurs.

02:12 Metal Light – is a clean-tech startup that advances metal-air technology and develops clean and sustainable power generators.

09:50 BANF – is a Korea-based company that uses sensors to collect data on tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, wheel alignment, and even lug nut stability.

17:36 Rarefied – is developing a novel propulsion mechanism that allows lightweight platforms to fly in near-space (30 km-100 km altitudes) using only sunlight.

28:10 Tensor Tech – specializes in guidance, navigation, and control for satellites.

36:55 Solideon – is a manufacturing entity capable of crafting any aerospace vehicle.

47:23 Witching Hour – creates low-cost, rapid, and effective forest fire mitigation technology, with the mission of ending forest fires.

53:34 SkiiMoo Tech – is the first ultra-humanistic prosthetic penis that can go from flaccid to erect at the push of a button via a smartphone or smartwatch.

1:00:00 Posha – is transforming how the world eats healthy by building cooking robots for the home.

