Event Recap: Securities Docket Enforcement Forum DC 2024

Last week, Ankura sponsored the annual Securities Docket Enforcement Forum DC 2024 conference at the Mayflower Hotel. The conference featured a keynote address by Sanjay Wadhwa, the Securities Exchange Commission's (SEC) Acting Director of Enforcement. The forum included discussions by nearly a dozen senior SEC enforcement officials and over 40 experts, covering topics such as cryptocurrency, whistleblowers, financial and accounting fraud, AI's impact, litigation and investigation strategies, SEC-related criminal matters, financial firms, insider trading, climate, and cybersecurity.

Ankura's Jason Flemmons participated as a panelist in the session "Minding Your Ks and Qs: The Latest Issues and Developments in Financial Reporting Fraud" where he addressed recent trends and activity by the SEC's Division of Enforcement related to accounting, disclosure, and auditing matters involving publicly-traded companies and PCAOB-registered audit firms.

