ARTICLE
4 October 2024

Pioneers And Pathfinders: Dr. Kirsten Davis (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
This week, we're speaking with Dr. Kirsten Davis of Stetson University College of Law. Dr. Davis began her legal career practicing in the areas of litigation, employment, and taxation.
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of J. Stephen Poor
Authors

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Dr. Kirsten Davis

This week, we're speaking with Dr. Kirsten Davis of Stetson University College of Law. Dr. Davis began her legal career practicing in the areas of litigation, employment, and taxation. After a few years, she decided to pursue education, becoming a professor at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, where she focused on legal writing. It was during this time that Dr. Davis started her PhD in Human Communication. Today, at Stetson University College of Law, Dr. Davis is a professor of law, Faculty Director of Online Legal Education Strategies, and Provost's Faculty Fellow for Generative Artificial Intelligence and Higher Education. Her research and scholarship focus on legal communication, law and rhetoric, professionalism, professional identity, and professional ethics, and she is currently working on issues at the intersection of generative AI, legal education, and legal practice. Additionally, she is a consultant, trainer, writer, and blogger on various topics in the legal profession.

We had a lively conversation about her experience becoming a law professor, how she has adapted to generational changes among her law students, why we may have a "process renaissance" in legal education, and her thoughts on how generative AI will affect legal education in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Stephen Poor
J. Stephen Poor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More