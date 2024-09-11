In today's dynamic business landscape, customer relationship management (CRM) systems are indispensable, offering companies the means to better connect with customers and supercharge their growth.



In "Unlocking CRM Success: Strategies for Implementation and Sustainable Growth," A&M Managing Directors Peter Koltis, Matson Blocker and Jeff Relf define CRM systems and why they are so critical to the advancement of companies. He discusses the reasons CRM programs may not achieve results and strategies leaders can implement to help overcome and adapt a new approach to change management.

Reimagining CRM Success: Strategies for the Future

In this article, Peter underscores the critical success factors leaders need in place before launching a CRM initiative.

Setting Realistic Achievable Goals That Align With Business Strategy Focusing on Change Management and Fostering Organizational Buy-In Emphasizing Data Quality and Analytics Prioritizing Customer Experience Breaking Implementation Into Phases to Build on Success

"The best way to achieve results in any longer-term initiative is to start with the big picture in mind," Peter says. "Set incremental, realistic goals you can achieve, and deliver on those goals to maintain momentum on the bigger picture initiative."

Read the Full Article

Originally published 10 September 2024

