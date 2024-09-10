Reed Smith Drives Progress With Top Talent, Featuring Rebecca (Becca) Jones McKnight (Video)

"One of the things I love about Reed Smith is the fact that we really do operate as one firm."

Austin Office Managing Partner Becca Jones McKnight made the move to Reed Smith because it enables her to provide the level of "strategic counseling" required by her life sciences clients. She was also struck by senior leadership's transparency around how the firm is managed. Since joining the firm, Becca has been able to "collaborate in an effective and efficient way" to best serve her clients.

