5 September 2024

PRG Summer 2024 Internship Class: "Always Take Advantage Of Every Opportunity Available" (Podcast)

Madam Policy host, Dee Martin, welcomes the latest batch of Policy Resolution Group (PRG) interns for the Summer 2024 semester: Jenna Bolonik, Margaret Hecht, Cooper Henson, Jenny Hu, Margaret Hutt, Joelle Rosenthal and Kyleigh Voity. Dee and the interns discuss the importance of taking advantage of every opportunity available during the internship, constantly seeking out opportunities to learn and more! The interns also talk about their favorite moments from the in-person DC internship including a US Supreme Court Tour and a US Capitol Tour, newsroom tours including NPR and Fox News, and more! Want to hear about the interns' favorite pieces of advice they received over the semester? Want to know what advice this next generation of policymakers would give to their 50-year-old selves? Then tune in!

