Pamela J. Tillman, a Shareholder Attorney at Meissner Tierney Fisher & NicholsS.C., has built a remarkable career in the legal field, particularly in representing businesses in complex litigation matters. With a focus on insurance coverage issues, commercial litigation, employment disputes, and professional liability, Pam has developed a reputation for her deep understanding of the intricacies of litigation.

Reflecting on her journey, Pam offers a wealth of advice to younger colleagues, sharing the lessons she wishes she had known earlier. Her insights are not just about achieving professional success but about thriving personally and professionally, creating a well-rounded life that supports sustainable growth.

The Power of Assertiveness: Developing Your Own Style

One of the central themes of Pam's advice is the importance of cultivating a personal style of assertiveness. "There are going to be individuals who know how to get what they want by being a bully or combative," she observes. "But I've found that I can get the same outcome by developing a different way of being an attorney."

Pam's approach to assertiveness is rooted in clarity and direct communication. Early in her career, she learned the hard way that being indirect about her goals could lead to missed opportunities. "You need to be direct and really tell others precisely what you want," she emphasizes. "When I started out at other jobs, I assumed people knew I wanted to become a partner and rise, but I was surprised when I voiced my desire to be on a partnership track, and others didn't assume that with me."

This lesson has shaped how she mentors younger colleagues. Pam encourages them to use their voices, to assert their ambitions, and to be clear about their professional goals. According to Pam, assertiveness doesn't have to be aggressive. Instead, it's about being forthcoming, honest, and intentional in your interactions, ensuring that your desires and objectives are understood by those around you.

Avoiding the Comparison Trap: Embrace Your Individuality

Another key piece of advice that Pam offers is to resist the urge to compare yourself to others. In the competitive world of law, it's easy to fall into the trap of measuring your progress against that of your peers. However, she cautions that this mindset can be detrimental to both personal and professional growth.

"Don't compare yourself to others," she advises. "If you're always looking at what others have and what they're doing, you'll lose track of what's important to you and how you're growing. You want your superiors to see you as an individual."

Pam believes that each attorney has their own unique strengths and paths to success. By focusing on your own journey and development, you can cultivate a professional identity that stands out. This focus on individuality not only helps in building a distinctive reputation but also in maintaining a healthy perspective on success. By celebrating your own achievements and progress, rather than constantly benchmarking against others, you create a more fulfilling and authentic career.

The Necessity of Work-Life Balance: Take Care of Yourself

In addition to assertiveness and individuality, Pam underscores the importance of work-life balance. The legal profession is notorious for its demanding schedules and high-pressure environment, which can often lead to burnout. Her own experiences taught her the value of setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care.

"Really take care of yourself," she urges. "Your job is important, but I enjoy my work more when I also give myself a break and have interests outside of my job. Early in my career, it was go, go, go. You never said no, but that's impossible to sustain."

Pam's advice is a reminder that while dedication to your career is important, it should not come at the expense of your well-being. She advocates for finding activities and interests outside of work that bring joy and relaxation, helping to recharge your energy and enthusiasm for your job. By creating a life beyond your profession, you can approach your work with greater clarity and passion, ultimately leading to a more sustainable and rewarding career.

Finding the Right Mentor: Seek Connections That Inspire

Mentorship is another cornerstone of Pam's guidance. Having a mentor can be incredibly beneficial, providing guidance, support, and insight as you navigate the challenges of your career. However, she emphasizes that finding the right mentor is crucial—it should be someone you truly connect with and trust. "Depending on the size, you might have to look outside your company to professional associations or organizations for someone to connect with."

Pam encourages younger professionals to seek out mentors who not only have the experience and knowledge they need but who also understand their personal and professional goals. A good mentor can offer more than just advice—they can provide a different perspective, challenge your thinking, and help you grow in ways you might not have anticipated. Whether within your organization or outside of it, a strong mentorship relationship can be a vital part of your professional development.

Embracing Resilience: Learn from Failures and Refocus

Finally, Pam champions the importance of resilience. The path to success is rarely smooth, and setbacks are inevitable. However, it's how you respond to these challenges that can make all the difference.

"Practice resilience. Embrace failures and refocus. It's all part of the journey."

Pam's own career has seen its share of ups and downs, but she has learned to view failures as opportunities for growth. Resilience, she believes, is about accepting that things don't always go as planned, but having the strength and determination to adapt and move forward. By embracing failures, learning from them, and refocusing your efforts, you can turn obstacles into stepping stones on your path to success.

Advice for the Next Generation

Pam offers a roadmap to not only achieving success but also creating a fulfilling and balanced career. Her insights into assertiveness, individuality, work-life balance, mentorship, and resilience are drawn from years of experience and reflection, and she hopes that by sharing them, she can help others avoid some of the pitfalls she encountered along the way.

Ultimately, Pam's message is one of empowerment. By developing your own unique approach to your career—one that prioritizes clarity, self-care, and resilience—you can carve out a path that is not only successful but also personally satisfying. Whether you're just starting out or looking to advance in your career, Pam's advice serves as a reminder that success is not just about reaching the top, but about doing so in a way that is true to yourself.

