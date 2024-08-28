Schulte Partner Andi Mandell Represents The Gary Sinise Foundation On PIX11

Schulte Roth & Zabel partner Andi Mandell will once again visit the National WWII Museum as part of pro bono client The Gary Sinise Foundation's "Soaring Valor" program.

Inspired by founder, actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, a staunch supporter of our nations veterans, first responders, heroes and defenders for more than 40 years, the annual trip brings World War II veterans to New Orleans to record their oral histories and explore the museum dedicated to their legacy. We are grateful for the service of our veterans and proud to support The Gary Sinise Foundation's efforts.

