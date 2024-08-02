JONES DAY TALKS®: Exploring Law Firm Opportunities As A First Generation Law Student

“First Gen” law students and lawyers often face challenges different than those encountered by their peers. In this edition of Perspectives and Pathways, Jones Day partner Rasha Shields and associate Eli Jones talk about their backgrounds, discuss making the move from law school to life as a lawyer, and share tips for students and new lawyers coming from similar circumstances.
