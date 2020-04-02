With the unprecedented closure of courts across the United States and modified court procedures in response to COVID-19, Akin Gump is tracking closures and modified procedures for courts across the country.
The U.S. federal court system has launched a web page with links to court orders regarding court schedules and status changes stemming from COVID-19.
Separately, our Akin Gump team is monitoring and compiling state court updates and we have created a tracker, which is linked below. We will continue to update the state court tracker regularly (please note the last-updated date that will be posted on the tracker). Links to both federal and state court trackers can also be found on the Akin Gump COVID-19 Resource Center page on the right-hand side under the "Resources" module.
For U.S. federal court information, click here.
For U.S. state court information, click here.
