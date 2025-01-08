EU Listing Act Podcasts

In this series we explore a key topic for the EU financial sector: the "Listing Act", a comprehensive legislative package adopted on October 8, 2024 to make capital markets more attractive for EU businesses and to facilitate access to capital for SMEs.

In this first episode, Cristiano Tommasi (partner of our Global Financial Markets group) focuses on some key changes affecting the debt capital markets, particularly certain amendments to the Prospectus Regulation.

self

This podcast is the second episode dedicated to the "EU Listing Act". Alessandra Pala, counsel of the Global Financial Markets group, discusses the most significant changes made by the Listing Act to the Market Abuse Regulation.

self

Both podcasts are spoken in Italian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.