ARTICLE
8 January 2025

EU Listing Act Podcasts

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
In this series we explore a key topic for the EU financial sector: the "Listing Act", a comprehensive legislative package adopted on October 8, 2024 to make capital markets...
United States Finance and Banking
Cristiano Tommasi and Alessandra Pala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this series we explore a key topic for the EU financial sector: the "Listing Act", a comprehensive legislative package adopted on October 8, 2024 to make capital markets more attractive for EU businesses and to facilitate access to capital for SMEs.

In this first episode, Cristiano Tommasi (partner of our Global Financial Markets group) focuses on some key changes affecting the debt capital markets, particularly certain amendments to the Prospectus Regulation.

This podcast is the second episode dedicated to the "EU Listing Act". Alessandra Pala, counsel of the Global Financial Markets group, discusses the most significant changes made by the Listing Act to the Market Abuse Regulation.

Both podcasts are spoken in Italian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cristiano Tommasi
Cristiano Tommasi
Photo of Alessandra Pala
Alessandra Pala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More