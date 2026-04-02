Formycon And Regeneron Settle European Aflibercept Biosimilar Litigation

- within Criminal Law and Immigration topic(s)
On March 19, 2026, Formycon and its license partner Klinge Biopharma announced a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron and Bayer resolving all patent disputes relating to the EU-approved AHZANTIVE and BAIAMA aflibercept biosimilars referencing EYLEA. Nicola Mikulcik, Chief Business Officer of Formycon AG stated of the announcement, “The agreement for Europe and further territories is a significant milestone, as it secures timely market access for our commercialization partners.” Under the agreement, AHZANTIVE and BAIAMA may be launched in Europe and other Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets in May 2026.
As we reported last month, Formycon is partnering with Lotus Pharmaceutical to commercialize AHZANTIVE in the Asia-Pacific Region. Formycon previously settled its U.S. aflibercept litigation with Regeneron, securing Formycon a Q4 2026 launch date of AHZANTIVE in the United States.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]