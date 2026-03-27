Federal District Court Blocks Texas AG Ken Paxton From Enforcing Conspicuous Warning Label Requirement For Food Products Containing 44 Listed Ingredients

In 2025, Texas passed Senate Bill 25, which includes a labeling mandate for food products. Section 9 of the Bill adds language to the Texas Health and Safety Code that would require food manufacturers to put conspicuous warning labels on any food product sold in the State that contains any of 44 listed ingredients (subject to some exceptions).

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In 2025, Texas passed Senate Bill 25, which includes a labeling mandate for food products. Section 9 of the Bill adds language to the Texas Health and Safety Code that would require food manufacturers to put conspicuous warning labels on any food product sold in the State that contains any of 44 listed ingredients (subject to some exceptions).1 The warning label must state verbatim: "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."2 The requirement was slated to take effect on January 1, 2027,3 but on February 11, 2026, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction blocking its enforcement.4

Key Takeaway

Given the recent trend toward enacting labeling policy at the state level, the District Court's decision in this case may affect how and whether industry challenges a similar Louisiana labeling law,5 as well as how quickly new labeling laws are passed in other states looking to enact the federal government's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda. In the meantime, food manufacturers looking to sell food products to Texas consumers should exercise appropriate caution and continue to monitor judicial and regulatory developments. While the District Court has preliminarily enjoined the new labeling requirement, it may reach a different result on the merits and decline to permanently enjoin the law. The possibility also exists that Texas may appeal the District Court's grant of the preliminary injunction and seek a stay of the injunction pending appeal, which would mean the law would still go into effect on January 1, 2027.

Regulated parties should consider preparing to comply with the new Texas labeling requirements until final disposition of this case in the trial and appellate courts. Potential strategies for planning for possible implementation range from auditing existing product lines sold in Texas to identifying potential opportunities to relabel or reformulate should the law go into effect.

Discussion

Several trade associations (the "Associations") filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Federal District Court on December 5, 2025, seeking to enjoin enforcement of the new labeling requirement. The Associations argued that the warning label requirement: (1) impermissibly compels speech in violation of the First Amendment; (2) is preempted by federal law; (3) is void for vagueness under the Fourteenth Amendment; and (4) violates the Dormant Commerce Clause by forcing food manufacturers outside Texas to alter their speech and business practices to serve Texas consumers.6

On February 11, 2026, the District Court granted the Associations' Motion for a Preliminary Injunction,7 blocking enforcement of Section 9 against the Associations and their members. It is not immediately clear whether the State will attempt to enforce the requirement against other food manufacturers in January 2027, or if it will hold off until the litigation is completely resolved.

The District Court's decision was based on its determination that the Associations are substantially likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that Section 9 violates the First Amendment by unconstitutionally compelling speech. The District Court found that, because the conspicuous warning label requirements were content-based regulations, they were subject to strict scrutiny. But because the State insufficiently briefed the issue under that level of scrutiny, the District Court concluded the State failed to carry its burden under that standard and therefore enjoined the law.

The District Court went further to conclude that the law "would not pass muster" under even intermediate scrutiny, a lesser standard. It reasoned that although the State had a substantial interest in supporting the health and well-being of its citizens by promoting better ingredients in foods sold in Texas, the labeling requirement was not narrowly tailored to achieve that interest because there are "obvious less-burdensome alternatives" available to the State. For example, the court explained, Texas could have "spoken by itself by conducting an advertising campaign."

Regarding the vagueness and preemption challenges, the District Court found that the Associations had not yet made the requisite showing to warrant an injunction on those grounds. The District Court suggested that it might be better positioned at summary judgment to evaluate those claims with a more developed record.

Footnotes

1 See Tex. Health & Safety Code §§ 431.0815(a)-(b)(1).

2 Id.

3 Tex. S.B. 25 § 19(b), 89th Leg., R.S. (2025).

4 See American Beverage Ass'n v. Paxton, No. Civil No. 6:25-CV-00566-ADA-DTG (W.D. Tex. February 11, 2026).

5 Act No. 463, 2025 Re. Sess. (La. 2025).

6 Complaint at 20-34 (ECF No. 1), American Beverage Ass'n v. Paxton, No. 6:25-CV-00566-ADA-DTG (W.D. Tex. Feb. 11, 2026).

7 Order on Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction (ECF No. 28), American Beverage Ass'n, No. 6:25-CV-00566-ADA-DTG (W.D. Tex. Feb. 11, 2026).

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