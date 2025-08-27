ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Accord BioPharma Announces Commercial Launch Of IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf) Prefilled Syringes In The United States

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On August 18, 2025, Accord BioPharma, Inc. ("Accord BioPharma") announced the commercial launch of IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Grace Peace Truong

On August 18, 2025, Accord BioPharma, Inc. ("Accord BioPharma") announced the commercial launch of IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab) in the United States. IMULDOSA® is supplied as single-dose prefilled syringes for subcutaneous use in 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL strengths or as a single-dose vial for intravenous infusion in 130 mg/26 mL (5 mg/mL) strength. It is approved for the same indications as the reference product, including the treatment of adults with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, or Crohn's disease and the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis for patients six years and older.

According to Accord BioPharma, "IMULDOSA prefilled syringes, which would represent the majority of the presentations in the ustekinumab market, are priced at the lowest wholesaler acquisition cost (WAC) among all branded ustekinumab biosimilars at a 92% discount from STELARA."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Grace Peace Truong
Grace Peace Truong
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More