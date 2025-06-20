FDA To Overhaul Post-Market Chemical Review Program For Food Chemicals

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced plans to update its food safety post-market chemical review program over the next few months to increase transparency and accelerate its evaluation of chemicals already in the U.S. food supply. Who's Impacted: Food and chemical manufacturers, including suppliers of food additives and ingredients, color additives, and substances used in food‑contact materials.

On May 15, 2025, FDA announced plans to transform post-market oversight of food chemicals. FDA says it will take several key steps over the next few months. Those steps include:

Publishing a draft prioritization framework for ranking existing chemicals (those already in the U.S. food supply) according to risk, followed by a public comment period.

for ranking existing chemicals (those already in the U.S. food supply) according to risk, followed by a public comment period. Finalizing a systematic post-market review process to apply when reassessing food chemicals already on the market.

to apply when reassessing food chemicals already on the market. Updating the public list of existing food chemicals under review—adding at least butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and azodicarbonamide (ADA)—and accelerating reviews already underway for phthalates, propylparaben, and titanium dioxide.

FDA describes the initiative as a "proactive, science‑based" program intended to give consumers greater confidence in the safety of the food supply while providing the industry with clearer expectations and timelines.

What is FDA's Post-Market Chemical Review Program?

FDA regulates chemicals in food through both pre-market and post-market mechanisms. Pre-market, manufacturers generally must obtain FDA authorization or acquiescence—via food additive petitions, color additive petitions, Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) notifications or self-affirmations, or food-contact notifications—before introducing new substances. Post-market, FDA evaluates emerging safety data, conducts targeted research, monitors contaminants, and, where justified, can amend or revoke prior approvals. To find out more about how FDA may revoke existing approvals, read B&D's article.

How Does FDA's Plan Build on Earlier Work?

Historically, FDA has reassessed food chemical authorizations ad hoc after receiving a petition for re-review or if the agency discovers new information about the safety of a chemical. However, FDA has been working for some time to develop a more systematic review of chemicals already in the U.S. food supply, and the May 2025 announcement represents a continuation of this work.

FDA held a public meeting on September 25, 2024, to present a draft systematic post‑market review model and solicit comments, signaling a move toward a more predictable and risk-prioritized process. Following the meeting, FDA accepted public comments on the topic until January 21, 2025.

With its latest announcement, FDA now indicates that its updated systematic post-market review process will be "shaped by stakeholder input," indicating that the final process will consider public input received by the agency through the previous meeting and an additional public comment period.

Expressly Prioritized and Accelerated Reviews

As a first step, FDA announced that it will update its list of existing chemicals under review in the next few months and that the expanded list will include BHT, BHA, and ADA, each of which is now partially or entirely banned in several states.

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is currently authorized by FDA as a food additive for use as an antioxidant to extend shelf life in cereals, certain potato products, and other foods. Louisiana recently passed legislation restricting public schools from serving foods that contain BHT, and bills are pending in Florida, Texas, and Indiana that would ban BHT in all foods made and sold throughout those states.

is currently authorized by FDA as a food additive for use as an antioxidant to extend shelf life in cereals, certain potato products, and other foods. Louisiana recently passed legislation restricting public schools from serving foods that contain BHT, and bills are pending in Florida, Texas, and Indiana that would ban BHT in all foods made and sold throughout those states. Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) is currently authorized as a food additive for use as an antioxidant to preserve cereals and various other dry foods. B&D recently discussed a petition to prohibit the use of BHA as an antioxidant that has been pending with FDA for nearly 35 years. Louisiana and Texas recently passed legislation that restricts food containing BHA in public schools. Legislators in Texas, Indiana, and New Jersey have proposed banning BHA in food throughout those states.

is currently authorized as a food additive for use as an antioxidant to preserve cereals and various other dry foods. B&D recently discussed a petition to prohibit the use of BHA as an antioxidant that has been pending with FDA for nearly 35 years. Louisiana and Texas recently passed legislation that restricts food containing BHA in public schools. Legislators in Texas, Indiana, and New Jersey have proposed banning BHA in food throughout those states. Azodicarbonamide (ADA) is currently approved as a food additive used in cereal flour and dough as both a bleaching agent, and to fluff up bread. However, concerns have been raised that ADA breaks down into carcinogenic byproducts. Texas legislators recently banned ADA-containing foods from schools, and New Jersey, Texas, and Wisconsin have pending legislation that would ban ADA in those states.

FDA also announced that it will speed up review of some existing chemicals or chemical groups already under evaluation, including phthalates, propylparaben, and titanium dioxide.

Next Steps

FDA is expected to roll out its new post-market chemical review program over the next few months. Food and chemical manufacturers should watch these developments closely to stay informed of changes and provide comments on the draft framework when given the opportunity. B&D will continue to track these issues and is available to assist in preparing comments for submission.

