ARTICLE
19 June 2025

NSCEB Roadshow Highlights Biotechnology Across America

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) is holding a roadshow to ...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) is holding a roadshow to highlight biotechnology across America, including the companies, academic institutions, industry alliances, workforce development programs, and policy initiatives that are driving the future for this rapidly growing industry. Commissioners intend to continue learning about the work being done while engaging on the key findings and recommendations from NSCEB's recent report to Congress. The first event was held in North Carolina on June 5, 2025. Future events will be held at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 15-19, 2025, at Deciding Bio in New York on July 22, 2025, and in Pennsylvania on a date to be determined. More information on NSCEB's report to Congress is available in our April 25, 2025, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More