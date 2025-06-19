NSCEB Roadshow Highlights Biotechnology Across America

The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) is holding a roadshow to highlight biotechnology across America, including the companies, academic institutions, industry alliances, workforce development programs, and policy initiatives that are driving the future for this rapidly growing industry. Commissioners intend to continue learning about the work being done while engaging on the key findings and recommendations from NSCEB's recent report to Congress. The first event was held in North Carolina on June 5, 2025. Future events will be held at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 15-19, 2025, at Deciding Bio in New York on July 22, 2025, and in Pennsylvania on a date to be determined. More information on NSCEB's report to Congress is available in our April 25, 2025, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.