16 May 2025

Texas House Passes Psychedelics Bills Aimed At Expediting Access To Psychedelic Therapy

United States Texas Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Although the bill still needs to pass the Texas Senate and ultimately be approved by the Senate, the Lone Star State has thrown down a significant marker in advancing the approval, usage and regulation of psychedelics and MDMA to assist veterans and civilians suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues.

"All we're seeking to do is to amend statute to accelerate that process for these very promising compounds that have been shown to be very effective in these conditions," he said. An anesthesiologist, Oliverson said at the time that the goal is to "avoid an unnecessary, lengthy delay" to access to psychedelic therapies in Texas in the event the federal government approves them.

www.marijuanamoment.net/...

