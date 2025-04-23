With a nod to the immortal phrase, "Bring out your dead! Bring out your dead!" uttered by body collector Eric Idle, and to the Knights Who Say "Ni!," from the 1975 comedy romp, Monty Python and the Holy Grail...

With a nod to the immortal phrase, "Bring out your dead! Bring out your dead!" uttered by body collector Eric Idle, and to the Knights Who Say "Ni!," from the 1975 comedy romp, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in calling attention to Drug Enforcement Administration's 27thNational Prescription Drug Take Back Day, we say "Bring out your meds! To the Feds!" to you.

Unwanted and expired controlled prescription medication languishing in medicine cabinets are prime candidates for theft, misuse and abuse. DEA and its law enforcement partners will once again host local drop-off locations nationwide for safe disposal of unneeded medication on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time.

DEA holds the ever-popular drug take back event each spring and autumn. Last October's Take Back Day collected almost 620,000 pounds, or 314 tons, of unneeded medication at over 4,600 collection sites nationwide. DEA has collected over 19.2 million pounds, or 9,600 tons, of unneeded medication since 2010. Additional information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including disposal locations, can be found at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/takeback.html. DEA's Diversion Control website also lists permanent year-round drug disposal locations and provides other disposal information.

So, gather the kids and tell the neighbors,"Bring out your meds! To the Feds!"

