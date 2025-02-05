2025 Top-of-Mind Issues For Life Sciences Companies

Gathering topics and reviewing the articles for our annual Top-of-Mind publication is always one of my favorite yearly endeavors, allowing me to talk to clients, colleagues and industry experts about the overall state of the life sciences industry. The timing of this publication usually coincides with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, providing a key opportunity to vet our articles. The breath and scope of comments, concerns, predictions have been remarkable.

The excitement, fear, anxiousness—depending on the individual—is palpable. Change is coming. At the time of writing this opening, a flurry of new executive orders and rescissions of existing executive orders have impacted everything from diversity in clinical trial design to pricing. Rumors are swirling about everything from banning direct-to-consumer advertising for drugs to reducing the efficacy standard for clinical trials. This is all just in week one.

Uncertainty in the life sciences industry will be a big focus in 2025. As always, we will keep you informed with insights and trends as they unfold throughout the year. Be sure to follow the Sheppard FDA Law Update to stay current.

