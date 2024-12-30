Bio-Thera Solutions Expands Partnership With SteinCares To Market Two Biosimilars In LATAM

This Monday, Bio-Thera Solutions announced that it would be expanding its Latin American biosimilar marketing partnership with SteinCares.

Previously, Bio-Thera and SteinCares had agreed to a partnership whereby Bio-Thera, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, granted SteinCares, a Latin American specialty healthcare company, exclusive rights to market two of Bio-Thera's biosimilars in the LATAM region. The agreement also specified that Bio-Thera is responsible for development of the biosimilars, for regulatory filings, and for manufacturing a commercial supply of the biosimilar products.

Under the expanded partnership, SteinCares will now have exclusive rights to market an additional Bio-Thera biosimilar in the LATAM region. Bio-Thera CEO Dr. Shengfeng Li remarked that "Bio-Thera is pleased to expand our partnership with SteinCares to commercialize a third biosimilar in Brazil and LATAM"; "[w]e look forward to working with SteinCares to bring another important biosimilar to patients in Central and South America."

