ARTICLE
30 December 2024

Bio-Thera Solutions Expands Partnership With SteinCares To Market Two Biosimilars In LATAM

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
This Monday, Bio-Thera Solutions announced that it would be expanding its Latin American biosimilar marketing partnership with SteinCares.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alison Siedor

This Monday, Bio-Thera Solutions announced that it would be expanding its Latin American biosimilar marketing partnership with SteinCares.

Previously, Bio-Thera and SteinCares had agreed to a partnership whereby Bio-Thera, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, granted SteinCares, a Latin American specialty healthcare company, exclusive rights to market two of Bio-Thera's biosimilars in the LATAM region. The agreement also specified that Bio-Thera is responsible for development of the biosimilars, for regulatory filings, and for manufacturing a commercial supply of the biosimilar products.

Under the expanded partnership, SteinCares will now have exclusive rights to market an additional Bio-Thera biosimilar in the LATAM region. Bio-Thera CEO Dr. Shengfeng Li remarked that "Bio-Thera is pleased to expand our partnership with SteinCares to commercialize a third biosimilar in Brazil and LATAM"; "[w]e look forward to working with SteinCares to bring another important biosimilar to patients in Central and South America."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alison Siedor
Alison Siedor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More