11 December 2024

Now Available! Updated Goodwin's Guide To Biosimilars Litigation And Regulation In The U.S., 2024-2025

As regular Big Molecule Watch readers know, the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act ("BPCIA") was signed into law as part of the Affordable Care Act on March 23, 2010, creating an abbreviated licensure pathway for "biosimilar" and "interchangeable" biological products. The BPCIA also introduced a new scheme to resolve patent disputes involving biosimilar products known as the "patent dance." Since the enactment of the BPCIA, the FDA has approved over 60 biosimilar products, and, as the market has grown, litigation activity concerning biosimilars has increased rapidly.

We are excited to announce that Goodwin has released an updated edition of our guide published by Thomson Reuters. The Guide to Biosimilars Litigation and Regulation in the U.S. 2024-2025 Edition provides expert guidance and practical know-how for lawyers working in this burgeoning area of the law. To purchase from Thomson Reuters, click here.

For regular updates on legal developments in the biosimilars space, keep reading Big Molecule Watch, or our companion blog, Big Molecule Watch China.

