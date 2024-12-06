FDA Finalizes PCCP Guidance For AI-Enabled Medical Devices

Today FDA issued final guidance to provide recommendations for predetermined change control plans (PCCPs) tailored to artificial intelligence (AI) enabled device software functions. FDA recognizes that development of AI-enabled devices is an iterative process, and PCCPs are intended to allow developers to plan for modifications, while continuing to provide a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness. FDA provides that a PCCP should include planned modifications, a methodology to develop, validate and implement those modifications, and an assessment of an impact of those modifications. FDA initially introduced the concept of PCCPs in a 2019 white paper, and the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 created provisions regarding PCCPs. For example, a supplemental application for a device that received Pre-Market Approval (PMA) or a new 510(k) is not required for a change to a device that would otherwise require a PMA supplement or a new 510(k) if the change is consistent with a PCCP approved or cleared by FDA. This final guidance is specific to AI-enabled devices, although PCCPs may be submitted for devices other than AI-enabled devices, and FDA has issued draft guidance that applies more broadly to all devices.

