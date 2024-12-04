Key Takeaways | Market Access And Reimbursement – Opportunities And Challenges

During this session, the panelists discussed the role of market access in making investment decisions within the healthcare sector. The conversation covered various aspects, including the importance of early market access planning, the impact of reimbursement mechanisms, and the strategic considerations for investors when evaluating new technologies. The panelists shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities in market access, emphasizing the need for thorough due diligence and strategic alignment.

Session panelists:

Rich Trezza, Executive Director, Market Access Strategy, Commercialization & Field Reimbursement, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Maria Stewart, Vice President, Health Economics and Market Access, AF Solutions and CRMDx, Boston Scientific

Paul LaViolette, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer, SV Health Investors; Director, numerous private MedTech companies

Moderator: Parashar Patel, Vice President, McDermott+

In Depth

Top takeaways included:

Companies Must Recognize and Understand Market Access Risks. Capital deployment depends on the timing of return potential, business velocity, and business certainty. Additionally, buyers must analyze the access risks of new markets when considering targets.

Novel Products May Face De Novo Market Risks. Companies should consider how long to bring their products to market. If the product is novel, companies may have to take on de novo market risks. Companies must assess market risks correctly at the outset and quantify them before entering the market.

The More Innovative the Technology, the More Novel the Market Space. Some ventures are pre-founded to have risks because of the nature of the venture. Also, when bringing a product to market, there are many associated fees that are true gross net variables.

