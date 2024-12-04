Key Takeaways | State Of The Market – Still Looking For An Exit

During this session, the panelists discussed notable developments within the life sciences industry with a specific focus on the GLP-1 drug market and its opportunities for improvement in patient satisfaction and dosage. They also focused on recent increased deal activity and creativity within the MedTech industry while monitoring mid-tier deals in other areas of biopharma.

Session panelists:

Rick Aldridge, Managing Director, Healthcare M&A, Lazard

Ellen Baron, Managing Director, Outcome Capital

Dennis Crowley, Vice President, Solventum

Nicholas Downing, MD, Managing Director, Life Sciences, Bain Capital

Jimmy Zhuang, Assistant General Counsel, Novo Nordisk

Moderator: Byron Kalogerou, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery

In Depth

Top takeaways included:

Innovation Is Not Cyclical. Even though markets may come and go, the life sciences industry always maintains a steady stream of creative ideas. Despite other market fluctuations, life sciences consistently enters new marketplaces, such as investments in weight loss drugs, marking the "GLP-1 era."

Consider Investing in the GLP-1 Market. When determining what product or service to develop or whether to invest, consider current notable developments within the GLP-1 drug market. GLP-1 medications are used to treat diabetes and obesity and are relied upon in numerous medical fields. Notably, the GLP-1 market is accompanied by a large venture capital investor backing. Despite the quickening pace of the GLP-1 market, however, competitors are vying for venture funds on a global scale. Future venture funding may focus on GLP-1 developments that align with patient feedback and remedy potential side effects. For example, an overview of current GLP-1 patient satisfaction indicates patients desire a reduction in dosage of GLP-1 injections at less frequency.

Stay Updated on Market Developments Within Biopharma. In comparison to 2023, there is accelerated dealmaking activity in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) life sciences sector. Notwithstanding increased deal activity, 2024 deals have been mid-tier with less money and without any major-tier acquisitions. The MedTech field, however, has experienced greater M&A and venture capital activity with more financing and major-tier acquisitions.

Buyers Discover Good Business When the Time Is Right. Deals are opportunistic. Therefore, the challenge becomes how to discern what creates value in the long term. Although a buyer exiting a deal may initially experience disappointment, it can also open opportunities for continued relationships.

