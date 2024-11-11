EMA Accepts Marketing Authorization Application For Alvotech's AVT05 (Golimumab)

On November 4, 2024, Alvotech and Advanz Pharma announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted a Marketing Authorization Application for AVT05, Alvotech's biosimilar to Simponi® (golimumab), for the treatment of several chronic inflammatory diseases. The announcement "is believed to be the first marketing authorization application filing announced globally for a biosimilar candidate to Simponi." The approval process is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

