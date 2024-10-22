Medical device preemption provides powerful protection from litigation involving Class III devices with premarket approval (or "PMA").

These devices are a very small subset of FDA-regulated medical devices – around 1% — and they are, by definition, cutting-edge. They preserve health or protect life, but because they are so complex and novel and because medicine is still part art, they inherently involve risks. Congress recognized that such devices thus required some protection from litigation—lest the burdens of litigation stifle innovation and drive essential devices off market.

In fact, Congress did not just intend to protect these devices from litigation judgments, they hoped to protect against even from the costs of discovery which alone can impose a considerable burden. Preemption arguments are often appropriately upheld on motion to dismiss.

But not always. Often enough to be frustrating, we encounter judges who reflexively deny motions to dismiss on preemption grounds. Sometimes, the same judges eventually see the preemption light on summary judgment, and that is better than the defendant having to wait to get the problem fixed on appeal. But we really wish courts would take preemption authorities to heart at the outset of a case, as Congress intended.

Today's decision involves just that sort of scenario. Last year, the Middle District of Alabama denied the defendants' motions to dismiss raising federal preemption in Mack v CooperSurgical, Inc., 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51402, 2023 WL 2653365 (M.D. Ala. March 27, 2023) (Mack I). Earlier this month, the same judge granted defendants' motions for summary judgment on the same ground in Mack v. CooperSurgical, Inc., 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 181699 (M.D. Ala. Oct. 4, 2024) (Mack II). In the intervening 15 months, we are sure the parties spent tons and tons of unnecessary money on discovery, experts, and additional motions.

The Mack case involves an implanted contraceptive medical device known as Filshie Clips. Blog readers know that contraceptive products are a litigation magnet, so you won't be surprised to learn that we have discussed Filshie Clips before here, here, and here.

Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices used in tubal ligation procedures, to permanently block the fallopian tubes. The FDA granted PMA for Filshie Clips in 1996, and has never suspended or withdrawn that approval. As the Mack court noted, premarket approval includes FDA approval of device warnings and precautions which, for Filshie Clips, included a potential risk of clip migration of 0.13%.

The Mack plaintiff alleged that she experienced Filshie Clip migration-related symptoms soon after her 2017 implant procedure, with migration confirmed in 2020 when the Clips were explanted and a fallopian tube was removed, eventually followed by a complete hysterectomy.

Her complaint alleged that migration was occurring much more frequently than the FDA-approved warnings specified, "in over 25% of patients." The complaint alleged that defendants were aware of the higher rate of migration through adverse event reports that they allegedly failed to report to the FDA, and that they failed to update their "marketing materials" to advise physicians and patients about the higher rate.

The plaintiffs' theories of liability did not change between the motion to dismiss phase and summary judgment, and to be frank, it also does not look like there is much difference between the well-pleaded facts assumed to be true on motion to dismiss and the undisputed evidence before the court on summary judgment.

So we put the relevant portions from the two opinions side-by-side to see if we could determine what was the inflection point for this judge, and nothing super-obvious jumps out at us. The court makes the obligatory "on summary judgment plaintiff needs evidence" decree, employs some different language between the two opinions, and emphasizes some different authorities. But we don't see anything that should have precluded a preemption-based dismissal at the pleading stage while allowing it on summary judgment.

What we do see are errors in Mack I more-or-less corrected in Mack II, without much discussion of why. Take a look:

So there you have it. A good outcome in Mack II, and unanswered questions about why it took so long.

Before we close out our discussion of the Mack saga, there are two side items worth mentioning.

First, the Court also granted summary judgment for Defendants on statute of limitations grounds. We don't talk about statutes of limitations often because they are fact-specific, but there is a legal angle to file away in your noggin: Under Alabama law, a cause of action accrues when the first legal injury, and the discovery rule does not apply unless there was fraudulent concealment by the defendant, or a basis for equitable estoppel. Those of us who practice in states where plaintiffs get the benefit of the discovery rule with any vague suggestion the plaintiff didn't know of the injury or its cause may find Alabama's standard refreshingly more rigorous. "[P]laintiff's ignorance of the tort or injury, at least if there is no fraudulent concealment by defendant, [does not] postpone the running of the statute until the tort or injury is discovered."

And second, Alabama requires proof of a feasible alternative design for a design defect claim—but the alternative has to be an alternative device, not an alternative surgical procedure. While acknowledging that they must show a safer, practical, alternative design was available to the Defendants at the time they manufactured Filshie Clips ..., the Macks fail to proffer one. Instead, they only offer alternative methods of tubal ligation. ... That is not the type of evidence needed to show that a safer, practical, alternative design was available to the Defendants.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.